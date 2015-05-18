BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
HONG KONG May 18 Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd has signed a series of agreements with Greentown China Holdings Ltd following a long-running dispute over the fate of their joint ventures.
Sunac said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong late on Sunday that the transactions, ranging from joint ventures with Greentown China to the disposal and acquisition of assets to or from Greentown China, will enable it to consolidate its control over a range of projects.
Sunac and Greentown have been locked in a dispute over their joint ventures in mainland China.
Read the full filing here
(Reporting By Yimou Lee)
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.