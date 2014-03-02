HONG KONG, March 2 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
, China's largest hypermarket chain by market
capitalisation, posted a 15.2 percent rise in net profit for
2013, with an expanding store network helping it shrug off an
economic slowdown.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to maintain steady new
store expansion by leveraging the opportunities arising from
accelerating urbanization and prudently selecting the location
of new stores to ensure their quality," chief executive officer
Bruno Robert Mercier said in a statement.
Net profit rose to 2.78 billion yuan ($451.6 million) for
year ended in December, from 2.41 billion yuan a year ago, it
said in a statement over the weekend. That matched an average
forecast of 2.79 billion yuan from analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue surged 10.7 percent to 86.20 billion yuan. Gross
profit margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 21.6 percent.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex
Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA
, also competes with Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the
world's biggest retailer that bought control of Chinese online
store Yihaodian in 2012.
Sun Art said it continued to open new stores at a steady
pace, adding 50 hypermarket complexes in 2013. It operated 323
hypermarkets across China under Auchan and RT-Mart banners at
the end of 2013, of which 10 percent were in first-tier cities.
Same-store sales growth slowed to 2.0 percent during the
year, compared to 3.3 percent for 2012.
Pushing into e-commerce as competition in the hypermarket
sector heats up, Sun Art established Uitox E-commerce as one of
its e-commerce business platforms and it launched a shopping
website www.feiniu.com in January 2014.
"We will continue to improve and develop e-commerce
business, enhance consumer shopping experience and explore new
shopping channels," Mercier said.
A tie-up announced last October between the world's No.3
retailer, Tesco, and China Resources Enterprise
, potentially poses a challenge to Sun Art's lead.
Sun Art shares fell 19.4 percent so far this year, lagging a
two percent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)