HONG KONG, March 5 China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday that it expects same-store-sales growth of its retail stores to slow for 2012 from the previous year.

"We expect same-store-sales growth (for Sun Art) in 2012 will decrease from last year, but will remain higher than the growth rate of China's consumer price index (CPI)," said Nelson Hsu, chief financial officer of RT-Mart China, one of two main brands Sun Art Retail operates in China.

Same-store-sales growth in 2011 was 8.8 percent, down 2.6 percent from a year earlier of 11.4 percent.

China projects CPI to increase around 4 percent this year, a government work report delivered by Premier Wen Jiabao at the annual parliamentary session showed on Monday.

"We expect single digit same-store-sales growth in the first two months this year," the group's executive director Peter Huang told a media conference. "The growth is actually better than our expectations even though we are seeing a relative slowdown due to the Chinese New Year phenomenon."

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said its 2011 profit jumped 55.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.60 billion yuan ($254.04 million), but was down from the consensus (mean) forecast from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 1.73 billion yuan.

Turnover was at 68.08 billion yuan, up from 56.17 billion yuan in 2010.

Sun Art, which raised $1.1 billion in its Hong Kong IPO last July, said it would identify new sites for new hypermarkets this year and expand further into smaller Chinese cities.

Sun Art, which operates 230 hypermarkets across China under the Auchan and RT-Mart banners at the end of 2011, accounted for a market share of 12.8 percent, it said in its results presentation, citing estimates from Euromonitor.

Wal-Mart Stores ranked second in the hypermarkets segment with 11.2 percent, followed by China Resources Enterprise with 10.1 percent, and Carrefour with 8.1 percent.

Ruentex Group, and its units Ruentex Industries and Ruentex Development, own stakes in Sun Art. ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)