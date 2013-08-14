UPDATE 1-Huishan troubles worsen as banks say violated loan agreement, assets frozen
HONG KONG Aug 14 China's biggest hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group Ltd posted an 14.8 percent increase in first-half net profit as an increase in the number of its stores helped it shrug off an economic slowdown.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said on Wednesday its first-half net profit was 1.576 billion yuan ($257.44 million) for six months ended in June, up from 1.373 billion yuan a year earlier.
The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.57 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
