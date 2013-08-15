* Sun Art aims to start online shopping, home deliveries in
Q4
* Says has no plans to compete in online pricing
* Online retail move comes after Tesco tie-up with China
Resources
* Has secured 158 sites for network expansion till 2015
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Aug 15 China's biggest hypermarket
chain Sun Art Retail Group Ltd is taking on Wal-Mart
Stores Inc in the booming domestic e-commerce sector as
it seeks new ways to maintain its market share in the face of
fierce competition.
With promises of farm-fresh produce to a nation obsessed
with food safety, online retailers in China have turned grocery
shopping into a business with sales valued at 11.5 billion yuan
($1.88 billion) this year. A rapidly expanding middle class has
also propelled the trend.
Sun Art's push into e-commerce comes as competition in the
hypermarket sector heats up, with a tie-up between Tesco
and China Resources Enterprise announced this
month potentially posing a challenge to its lead.
Sun Art said it aims to start online shopping and home
deliveries to customers in Shanghai in the fourth quarter.
"The products that will be available on our online platform
will be way more than what we are selling in the stores,"
Executive Director Peter Huang told an earnings briefing on
Thursday.
"We do not aim to compete in pricing or any cash-burning
model," he said a day after the company reported a 14.8 percent
rise in first-half net profit.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex
Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA
, said it had set up Uitox E-commerce (Shanghai) Co
Ltd, a joint venture with a local company called Excellent First
Ltd, to develop its e-commerce business.
"We will also actively explore different business models for
e-commerce so as to provide customers with convenient ways in
shopping, and to develop future sources of profit for the
group," Sun Art CEO Bruno Mercier said in a statement.
China's online retail market is expected to almost double in
the next two years to 1.15 trillion yuan, according to data from
consumer research firm Euromonitor.
Wal-Mart started selling groceries online in China after
buying a stake in leading Chinese e-commerce website Yihaodian
in 2011. The U.S. retail giant now holds a 51 percent stake in
the website.
FUELLING GROWTH
Sun Art has gained market share in China's roughly $80
billion dollar hypermarket industry even as rivals such as
Carrefour have struggled by expanding its network in
cities along the more affluent east as well as the less
developed interior.
Sun Art opened 11 new hypermarkets during the first half,
bringing its total to 284 hypermarkets in the mainland, and this
increase helped offset the effects of China's economic slowdown.
The company said it had secured 158 sites for hypermarket
complexes, of which 117 were under construction, ensuring
sufficient sites for its expansion in the three years till 2015.
At the end of 2012, Sun Art had 13.6 percent of the China
market in terms of retail sales value, followed by roughly 11
percent each for China Resources Enterprise and Wal-Mart,
according to data from Euromonitor. Carrefour had 6.9 percent,
while Tesco had 2.4 percent.
China's hypermarket industry is likely to grow to 863.8
billion yuan ($141 billion) by 2015, from an estimated 659.6
billion yuan in 2013, according to Euromonitor.