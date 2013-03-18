BRIEF-Stelios kanakis proposes the return of capital for a total amount of 600,000 euros or 0.08 euro per share
* PROPOSES THE RETURN OF CAPITAL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 600,000 EUROS , 0.08 EURO PER SHARE
HONG KONG, March 18 China's largest hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, said on Monday it plans to open more than 50 new stores in China this year to expand its consumer base.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , on Sunday posted a 50.6 percent rise in its 2012 net profit due to retail network expansion into lower-tier Chinese cities even as economic slowdown reduced consumer demand.
* Tesla - on May 31, entered into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2018