HONG KONG Aug 28 China's biggest hypermarket
chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, said on Tuesday its
first-half net profit rose 75 percent, beating forecasts,
signalling the company's resilience to an economic slowdown
thanks to cost controls and as it expanded its retail network.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex
Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA
, said its first-half net profit was 1.37 billion yuan
($215.52 million), up from 784 million yuan a year earlier.
That was higher than two analysts' forecast for a range of
1.1 billion yuan to 1.28 billion yuan.
Turnover rose to 39.4 billion yuan from 34.5 billion yuan in
the same period last year. Same-stores sales growth was 4.3
percent.
The company opened 10 new hypermarkets during the first
half, bringing its total to 240 hypermarkets in the mainland.
($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)