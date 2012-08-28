(Repeats for wider distribution, no change to text)

* First-half same-store sales growth slows to 4.3 pct

* Expects slowdown to hit short-term confidence

* Says industry ripe for consolidation

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 28 China's top hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, posted a 75 percent jump in first-half net profit on Tuesday, but it flagged a delay in new store openings and said increasing competition meant the industry was ripe for consolidation.

The company's earnings, helped by effective cost controls and an expanded sales network, were a rare bright spot in an earnings season that has seen scores of Chinese companies miss forecasts and warn of an uncertain outlook.

Sun Art's resilience to China's economic slowdown comes as consumer companies grapple with bloated inventories and sluggish demand.

"I do think it is probably the best among the hypermarkets in China. I think it is doing much better than Walmart and Carrefour in terms of productivity, revenues per store, profit margins, and pretty much every operating part you can think of," said Vineet Sharma of Barclays Equities Research.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , has not been immune to China's downturn, with same-store sales growth falling to 4.3 percent in the first half from about 11 percent a year earlier.

"We aim to be above the industry average. Our target (for same-store sales growth) is CPI plus one or two percentage points," executive director Peter Huang told Reuters in an interview. "Our hypermarkets are selling daily necessities. The impact from an economic slowdown...is relatively small."

Sun Art warned of a delay in new hypermarket openings and cut the number of stores it will open this year to 42-49 from an initial plan of 50 e a ch year.

"Our network expansion plan has not changed, but we realised that developers are slowing down their development. We initially planned to open 5-10 stores in December, but now some of them may need to be delayed till January and February," Huang said. "The delay was more or less related to cash flow of the developers."

EARNINGS SLIDE

Sun Art said first-half net profit was 1.37 billion yuan ($215.52 million), up from 784 million yuan a year earlier and higher than the forecasts of two analysts for 1.1 billion yuan and 1.28 billion yuan.

Revenue for the company, which also competes with Britain's Tesco, stood at 39.4 billion yuan, up from 34.5 billion yuan in the same period of 2011.

"We like the company due to its leading market position, high sales efficiency and robust earnings growth," SWS Research wrote in a research note.

"We expect it to continue to record same-store sales growth and operating profit margin above the industry average due to its increased scale effect, excellent merchandising capability and effective cost control ability."

The company's gross profit margin rose to 20.5 percent for the six months, up from 19.9 percent a year earlier, reflecting economies of scale as it expanded its business operations.

Inventory turnover days rose to 48 during the first half, up from about 40 days a year earlier.

EXPANSION PLANS

Sun Art, which raised $1.1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering last July, said it would identify new sites for hypermarkets this year and expand further into smaller Chinese cities as they become more affluent.

"With most of the big names competing in the market, China is the most competitive in the world," Huang said. He said high entry barriers would deter newcomers as they may find it difficult to get the right location and achieve economies of scale.

"Consolidation in the industry is expected," CEO Bruno Mercier told Reuters in the interview.

Sun Art opened 10 new hypermarkets during the first half, bringing its total to 240 hypermarkets in mainland China. It provided no details on market share.

Sun Art operated 230 hypermarkets across China under the Auchan and RT-Mart banners at the end of 2011, accounting for a 12.8 percent market share, it said in a previous results presentation, citing estimates from Euromonitor.

Wal-Mart Stores ranked second in the segment with 11.2 percent of the market, followed by China Resources Enterprise with 10.1 percent and Carrefour with 8.1 percent.

Ruentex Group and its units Ruentex Industries and Ruentex Development, own stakes in Sun Art.

Shares of Sun Art have gained 0.4 percent so far this year, lagging an 7.4 percent gain in the benchmark Heng Seng Index , but outpacing a 14.6 percent drop in shares of domestic rival China Resources Enterprise.

($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Matt Driskill)