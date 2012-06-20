PARIS, June 20 U.S. private equity firm Sun
Capital Partners has appointed Morgan Stanley to sell DBApparel,
the maker of Wonderbra, Dim and Playtex lingerie, in a deal that
could fetch more than 600 million euros ($761 million), French
daily newspaper Les Echos said on Wednesday, citing unidentified
sources.
The business, which Sun Capital bought from Sara Lee
six years ago, has seen its profitability increase sixfold
following a restructuring, but its sales have declined as women
cut down on lingerie spending due to the economic crisis in
Europe, DBApparel's main market.
Sun Capital could consider refinancing DBApparel, which has
no debt, if the business does not fetch a satisfactory
valuation, the newspaper said, citing the same sources.
Sun Capital and Morgan Stanley were not immediately
available for comment.