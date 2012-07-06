* Expects 2nd-qtr U.S. coke production at 1.1 mln tons
* US coke-making capacity utilization 103 pct vs 100 pct
last yr
July 6 SunCoke Energy Inc expects 19
percent higher U.S. coking coal output in the second quarter on
production from a new facility.
Lisle, Illinois-based SunCoke, which also has a plant in
Brazil, expects U.S. coking coal production to be 1.1 million
tons in the quarter - 167,000 tons higher than the year-ago
period.
Coking coal, or metallurgical coal, is a key ingredient,
along with iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.
The company's Middletown, Ohio facility, which started
operations in late October, produced about 148,000 tons in the
quarter.
U.S. coke-making capacity utilization was about 103 percent,
compared with 100 percent utilization a year earlier, SunCoke
said in a statement.
SunCoke shares, which have gained about 30 percent in the
past six months, closed at $15.03 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.