BEIJING, June 27 Suncor Energy is
seeking partnerships with Chinese companies to help build its
oil sands projects as Canada's top oil producer and refiner
struggles with ballooning costs, its top executive said on
Wednesday.
"The availability of highly skilled labour is a challenge to
oil sands, so we are looking at the option to help with that,"
said Steven Williams, who became president and chief executive
officer of Canada's largest oil sands producer earlier this
year.
"One of the reasons I am here is to see whether China can
compete in the EPC (equipment, procurement and construction)
world," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an
energy conference in Beijing, adding that he had held
preliminary discussions with some Chinese companies on potential
cooperation.
Williams said Suncor can meet its target of increasing its
oil sands production capacity by about 10 percent per year
through 2020.
Suncor and joint-venture partner Total SA are
planning the largest expansion project yet in oil sands: the
construction of two new mines and an upgrader capable of
producing 200,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude oil.
The two companies have not released cost estimates for the
project, and they do not expect to make a final decision on
whether to go ahead until next year.
But already concerns that inflation could squeeze profit
margins have been said to be a factor behind a 25 percent drop
in Suncor's share price over the past 12 months.