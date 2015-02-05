BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 5 Suncor Energy is no longer shipping crude by rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast because it is not economic to do so at current prices, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.
The company is still shipping crude by rail to its refinery in Montreal, Quebec.
"Rail into Montreal is marginal and rail to the Gulf Coast is not economic at this time so we are currently not railing to the Gulf Coast," Williams said in a fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.