Jan 19 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said on Sunday that an employee had died at its Oil Sands site in northern Alberta.

The Calgary-based energy company said its emergency service personnel were called earlier in the day in after a employee went missing. A search followed and after a few hours the missing person was located. The individual was declared dead at the scene.

The company did not say how the employee died and gave no further details. No other employees were involved.

Suncor, which operates numerous oil sand projects in northern Alberta, said it is working with authorities and will complete a full investigation into the incident.