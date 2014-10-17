By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 A tanker chartered by
Canada's Suncor Energy Inc to ship oil sands crude from
Quebec to the U.S. Gulf Coast was expected to receive
replacement parts on Friday, enabling it to resume its journey,
a Transport Canada spokeswoman said.
The aframax tanker Genmar Daphne will be the second tanker
of Western Canadian heavy crude that Suncor has shipped from the
port of Sorel-Tracy on Quebec's St. Lawrence river.
However, further shipments are unlikely in the current price
environment, a market source said.
Shrinking differentials between Western Canada Select heavy
blend and U.S. crude futures mean netbacks - the price received
by producers minus the cost of getting the product to market -
have been severely squeezed.
The Genmar Daphne has been anchored in the St. Lawrence
river for several days after the ship's crew reported the
failure of an emergency fire pump to Transport Canada.
"Once the repairs have been made and the Genmar Daphne meets
the regulatory requirements, the vessel will be authorized to
resume its journey," said Transport Canada spokeswoman Josianne
Martel.
From Sorel-Tracy the Genmar Daphne is scheduled to deliver
its cargo to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Reuters shipping
data. The Gulf Coast, where Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy
blend competes with Maya, a Mexican blend of similar quality, is
North America's largest refining centre.
It is a costly journey given shipping crude by rail from
Alberta to Quebec costs roughly $11-$12 per barrel, and shipping
from East Coast Canada to the Gulf Coast on a tanker is about $2
per barrel. The same journey costs around $8 by pipeline.
Since the beginning of October WCS differentials have traded
around $13 per barrel below U.S. crude futures. The market
source said the deal was set up several months ago when the
economics made more sense.
"It is not economic for us to move cargoes off the east
coast right now," he said.
Suncor has been shipping western Canadian heavy crude by
rail to Sorel-Tracy since July and in September, the company
shipped a tanker of Western Canadian heavy crude to Italy, its
first ever such shipment to Europe.
Suncor will continue to move crude by rail to its 137,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Montreal, Quebec, which is undergoing
11 weeks of planned maintenance that started on Sept. 22.
Spokesman Michael Lawrence declined to comment specifically
on the Genmar Daphne but said shipping provided the company with
"operational flexibility."
"Suncor considers shipping as a complement to transporting
crude by pipeline or rail, and it's something we will take
advantage of on an opportunistic basis," Lawrence said.
