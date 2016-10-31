BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 billion ($844.2 million).
The deal will immediately add to HollyFrontier's earnings per share and cash flow, the company said on Monday.
Reuters last week reported that HollyFrontier was in advanced talks to acquire Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1 billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.