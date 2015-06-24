BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 24 Canada's oil and gas explorer Suncor Energy drilled a dry well in the central part of the North Sea about 5 kilometres west of the Balder field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.
Suncor holds 60 percent of the licence 571, and Norway's Statoil owns 40 percent. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
* Boral completes acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: