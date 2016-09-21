PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 21 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said the first exploration well of a joint venture in the Shelburne basin, south of Nova Scotia, was non-commercial and it would take a related charge of about C$105 million ($80 million) in the current quarter.
The Shelburne Basin deepwater exploration project is a joint venture between Shell Canada Ltd, ConocoPhillips Canada East Coast Partnership and Suncor.
Shell owns 50 percent, ConocoPhillips 30 percent and Suncor 20 percent of the project.
Shell, which operates the project, began drilling the first well in October.
($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.