Nov 17 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy said it expects its production to grow by more than 13 percent next year and forecasts its spending to fall by more than C$1 billion ($746.21 million).

Oil producers continue to keep a tight lid on spending to cope with a 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014.

Suncor set a budget of C$4.8 billion-C$5.2 billion for 2017 and forecast average production of 680,000-720,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). ($1 = 1.3401 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)