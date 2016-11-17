Nov 17 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor
Energy said it expects its production to grow by
more than 13 percent next year and forecasts its spending to
fall by more than C$1 billion ($746.21 million).
Oil producers continue to keep a tight lid on spending to
cope with a 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014.
Suncor set a budget of C$4.8 billion-C$5.2 billion for 2017
and forecast average production of 680,000-720,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
($1 = 1.3401 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)