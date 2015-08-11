Aug 11 Alberta's energy regulator on Tuesday
ordered Syncrude Canada to develop a wildlife mitigation plan
and publish more information following the death of 30 blue
herons at an oil sands site in the Canadian province.
The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Saturday it had opened
an investigation into the bird deaths at Syncrude Canada's
Mildred Lake site, which is about 40 km (25 miles) north of Fort
McMurray.
The regulator said on Tuesday the investigation is still
under way, but issued the environmental protection order
nonetheless. It ordered Syncrude to collect water and soil
samples, develop and publish daily public reports and submit a
final report to the regulator.
Syncrude said over the weekend it had already begun
investigating and was cooperating with authorities.
In 2010, Syncrude was fined C$3 million ($2.29 million) for
negligence in the 2008 deaths of 1,600 ducks in a toxic tailings
pond, a case that fueled international concern about the
environmental impact of developing Canada's oil sands.
Syncrude said it found the blue herons last week in a sump,
or dugout, near a pump house, rather than a tailings pond.
Syncrude's partners include Canadian Oil Sands Ltd,
Imperial Oil Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc, Sinopec
, CNOOC Ltd's Nexen, Japan's Mocal Energy and
Murphy Oil Co.
In November, the Alberta regulator cleared several oil sands
operators of responsibility for the deaths of 196 waterfowl that
landed on their toxic tailings ponds, saying poor weather forced
the birds down.
($1 = 1.3118 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, editing by G Crosse)