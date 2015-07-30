VANCOUVER, July 29 Suncor Energy Inc,
Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a drop in
second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday, as lower crude
prices outweighed increased production.
The Calgary-based energy producer's operating profit, which
excludes one-time items, fell to C$906 million, or 63 Canadian
cents per share, from C$1.14 billion, or 77 Canadian cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
Suncor's net profit was C$729 million, or 50 Canadian cents
per share. That compared with a profit of C$211 million, or 14
Canadians cents per share, in the second quarter of 2014, when
the company was hit with impairment charges related to its
Joslyn project and other assets.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon)