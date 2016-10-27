CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, on Wednesday
reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit thanks to
strong upstream production and record crude throughput at its
refineries.
The company reported net earnings of C$392 million ($293
million), or 24 Canadian cents per share. In the year-prior
quarter the company recorded a net loss of C$376 million, or 26
Canadian cents per share.
Suncor's operating profit, which excludes one-time items,
was C$346 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the third
quarter, from operating earnings of C$410 million, or 28
Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Analysts had predicted earnings of 9 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Suncor produced a total of 728,100 barrels of oil equivalent
per day, up from 566,100 boepd in the third quarter of 2015,
primarily due to its acquisition of a greater share of the
Syncrude project in northern Alberta.
($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)