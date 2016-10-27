(Adds quote, more details on earnings)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday thanks to
strong upstream production, lower operating costs and record
crude throughput at its refineries.
The company reported net earnings of C$392 million ($293
million), or 24 Canadian cents per share. In the year-prior
quarter, Suncor recorded a net loss of C$376 million, or 26
Canadian cents a share, which included an unrealized after-tax
foreign exchange loss of $786 million on the revaluation of U.S.
dollar-denominated debt.
Suncor's third-quarter operating profit, which excludes
one-time items, was C$346 million, or 21 Canadian cents per
share, versus C$410 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in
the year-ago period.
Analysts had predicted earnings of 9 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Calgary-based Suncor is the biggest producer in Canada's oil
sands and also has operations offshore Atlantic Canada and in
the North Sea. The company produced 728,100 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the third quarter, up from 566,100 boepd
in the same period of 2015, due mainly to becoming the majority
owner of the Syncrude project.
Syncrude, a mining and upgrading project in northern
Alberta, has been dogged by operating issues over the years, but
Suncor said upgrader reliability improved to 98 percent in the
third quarter and operating costs dropped to C$27.65 per barrel
from C$41.65 per barrel in the year-prior quarter.
Suncor also owns a number of thermal oil sands projects and
a mining and upgrading plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Production rebounded after wildfires in the region in the second
quarter shut down facilities for several weeks.
Total third-quarter oil sands production was 433,700 bpd,
compared with 430,300 bpd a year previously, with increased
output from thermal projects offset by lower synthetic crude
volumes as a result of unplanned maintenance.
Oil sands operating costs fell to $22.15 a barrel in the
quarter from $27 a barrel a year prior because of lower natural
gas prices, cost reductions and increased production.
"Our cost reduction efforts combined with safe, reliable
operations have delivered the lowest cash costs per barrel at
our oil sands operations in over a decade and Syncrude delivered
similar improvements," Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams
said.
The company is divesting non-core assets, and said it had
advanced the sales process for its lubricants business, as well
as starting the sales process for some assets and liabilities
related to its renewable energy business.
Average refinery throughput improved to a record 465,600 bpd
from 444,800 bpd in the prior-year quarter.
($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)
