CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Synthetic crude production at Suncor Energy Inc's northern Alberta oil sands operations has been reduced by 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per day as the company carries out planned maintenance on an upgrader vacuum tower, its chief executive said at an investment conference on Wednesday.

Steve Williams said the shutdown of the unit, part of the 240,000 barrel per day U2 upgrader that converts mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude oil, is progressing well.

The work began last week and is expected to last four to five weeks.