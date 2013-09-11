CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Synthetic crude
production at Suncor Energy Inc's northern Alberta oil sands
operations has been reduced by 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per day
as the company carries out planned maintenance on an upgrader
vacuum tower, its chief executive said at an investment
conference on Wednesday.
Steve Williams said the shutdown of the unit, part of the
240,000 barrel per day U2 upgrader that converts mined bitumen
into refinery-ready synthetic crude oil, is progressing well.
The work began last week and is expected to last four to
five weeks.