* Delays Fort Hills mine to 2017
* Holds off on Voyageur upgrader while costs reviewed
* Says rising light oil production challenges economics
* Shares up 3.6 pct
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Thursday that rising light oil production
threatens the profitability of a massive new upgrading facility
planned by Canada's dominant oil sands producer as it delayed
plans to expand output from the world's third-largest oil
reserve.
The company. Canada's No. 1 integrated oil producer and
refiner, backed away from what had been a C$20.6 billion ($20.65
billion) plan to boost production from its oil sands operations,
delaying a new mining project for at least one year and putting
a target date to build North America's largest upgrading
facility on hold while it works to squeeze costs from the
project.
Steve Williams, who stepped in as chief executive officer in
May following the retirement of founding CEO Rick George, had
already warned that Suncor would focus on profits rather than
growth.
On Thursday he put that plan into action, pushing back the
start up of the Fort Hills oil sands mine by one year, to 2017,
as Suncor and partners Total SA and Teck Resources Ltd
look for ways to boost the profitability of the
multi-billion dollar project.
"We haven't completed the review, but early indications are
that we have been able to add significant value to the mining
projects," Williams said on a conference call. "However, the
production timeline for Fort Hills is likely to be delayed by
about a year."
Williams also moved to hold off on construction of what was
to be the centerpiece of the company's growth plans, the 200,000
barrel per day Voyageur upgrader that had originally been
scheduled to open in 2016 in order to convert tar-like bitumen
from the Fort Hills mine into refinery-ready synthetic crude
oil.
"Voyageur economics appear challenged in light of the
projected ramp-up in tight oil production in the North American
market," he said.
The oil sands of northern Alberta are the world's
third-largest oil storehouse, behind only Venezuela and Saudi
Arabia. But building and operating new projects in the remote,
labor-starved region can be prohibitively expensive.
With a flood of new oil coming from the Bakken shale-oil
field centered in North Dakota, as well as fields like
Colorado's Niobrara and others pushing North American oil prices
below international benchmarks, Suncor is trying to decide
whether the cost of building an upgrader can be justified.
"Suncor was suggesting that when you have a lot of light oil
you don't need to go to the expense of making more synthetic
light oil because it's a limited market," said Randy
Ollenberger, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets. "But they will
have to make a decision at some point in time."
Suncor made its announcement after it reported a 21 percent
rise in third-quarter net income to C$1.65 billion.
Suncor shares were up C$1.22 to C$34.74 by midafternoon on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.