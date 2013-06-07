(Corrects attribution in final paragraph to "Douglas said" from
"Williams said".)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 Suncor Energy Inc
, the largest producer from Canada's oil sands, said on
Friday that it has extended the time period between major
maintenance shutdowns at its northern Alberta project site to
every five years from its prior four-year standard.
Steve Douglas, Suncor's vice-president of investor relations
said both of the company's upgraders, which convert tar-like
bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude,
will be on the new five-year schedule once the company completes
its current maintenance turnaround on the 125,000 barrel-per-day
U1 upgrader. The shutdown, which began April 18, is expected to
wrap up next week.
"Upgrader number two went through a major maintenance
turnaround in 2011 and the next time it's scheduled is 2016, so
it's in its first five year stretch and U1 is now going into its
first five-stretch," Douglas said.
Maintenance shutdowns can cost hundreds of millions of
dollars for replacement equipment, labor and lost revenue.
Indeed, with the shutdown of its U1 upgrader, the output from
Suncor's oil sands operations in May fell to 218,000 barrels per
day, down from 375,000 bpd in March.
"If you're doing four (turnarounds) in 20 years versus four
in 16 years, clearly there is a significant benefit," Douglas
said. "The other piece, of course, is you're entirely down
during a maintenance period ... There's significant foregone
revenue during a period like that. It's material."
Douglas said Suncor is able to extend the stretch between
turnarounds by increasing preventative maintenance during normal
operations.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Carol Bishopric)