CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Tuesday a pipe that broke after freezing was
responsible for a spill of contaminated water at its main oil
sands project site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said the
four-inch pipe broke on Monday morning, releasing industrial
waste water used for oil sands extraction and upgrading.
Suncor said the contaminated water flowed into a partially
frozen outflow pond containing treated water. Seetal said the
company does not know whether any of the contaminated water
flowed into the Athabasca River.
Suncor's operations have not been affected by the spill, she
said.