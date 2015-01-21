(Adds details on Line 9B)
By Nia Williams
Jan 21 Suncor Energy expects Enbridge
Inc's reversed Line 9B crude pipeline to start up
towards the end of the second quarter of 2015, the company's
chief financial officer Alister Cowan said on Wednesday.
Suncor is a committed shipper on the pipeline, which will
take crude from Ontario, to Montreal, Quebec.
The Line 9B reversal is part of a project to expand Line 9's
capacity to 300,000 barrels per day. It was originally scheduled
to start up late last year but ran into delays after Canada's
National Energy Board requested data on valve placements.
"It looks like it's probably going to happen in the first
half of the year, which means we should be up and operating with
product flowing towards the end of Q2," said Cowan, speaking at
a conference in Whistler, British Columbia.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said there was no new
information on Line 9B and the company is awaiting the NEB's
decision.
Regulators said in an Oct. 6 letter that Enbridge had not
met a condition of the Line 9 reversal, mandating that shut-off
valves be installed on either side of major water crossings.
In the letter to Enbridge, the NEB said the company "has not
provided adequate information regarding the location and spacing
of the Line 9 valves."
Calgary-based Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company,
responded with a letter in late October providing additional
information on valve placements.
Suncor, Canada's largest oil and gas producer, has 100,000
bpd of committed capacity Line 9B to help supply its 137,000 bpd
Montreal refinery.
Cowan said Line 9B will provide cheaper inland crude to the
refinery, saving $2-$3 a barrel on feedstock costs. The Montreal
refinery previously relied on more expensive Atlantic basin
crude linked to international Brent prices.
