BRIEF-Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
July 5 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company, said Friday its average production from oil sands operations rose 34.4 percent to 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June from 218,000 bpd the previous month.
Suncor's oil sands production numbers do not include its 12 percent share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture.
Suncor, the dominant Canadian oil sands producer, operates north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. In addition to its stake in Syncrude Canada, it has been expanding its steam-driven tar sands operation called Firebag.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 A former senior executive of Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht SA has accused President Michel Temer of presiding over a meeting to solicit a $40 million illegal payment in 2010, according to video testimony released on Tuesday.