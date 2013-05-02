* Gasoline unit at Edmonton refinery shut for repair

* Some company gas stations have run dry

* Suncor buying third-party supplies

* Additional work will not extend refinery shutdown (Adds reason for shutdown and company comment.)

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil company, said on Thursday that some of its retail stations in Western Canada have run out of gasoline because work at the company's Edmonton, Alberta, refinery cut the 140,000 barrel per day facility's ability to produce the fuel.

The refinery is currently in a planned maintenance turnaround but had expected to continue producing gasoline during the shutdown. However, during inspections Suncor found corrosion in a line leading to a flare, forcing the closure of the gasoline unit for repairs.

"In the course of planned maintenance we identified some additional work which has temporarily impacted our ability to produce gasoline," said Nicole Fisher, a spokeswoman for the company. "As a result we have had to stop providing gasoline to some of our sites in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The company is buying replacement supplies from third parties. Fisher could not specify how many filling stations were affected by the shortage. Suncor retails gasoline under the Petro-Canada banner.

While Fisher did not say how long the refinery's gasoline unit would be out of service, the work is not expected to extend the refinery's maintenance turnaround. It is scheduled to return to normal operations by the middle of this month. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)