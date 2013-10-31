By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Oct 30 Suncor Energy Inc,
Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Wednesday it was
moving ahead with its Fort Hills oil sands project in Northern
Alberta, with first production expected as soon as the fourth
quarter of 2017.
The C$13.5 billion ($12.9 billion) project, located some 500
km (310 miles) north of Edmonton, Alberta, is a joint venture
with France's Total SA and diversified mining company
Teck Resources Ltd.
Suncor separately said its third-quarter profit rose 10
percent, boosted by record production from its Oil Sands segment
and favorable pricing for western Canadian crude oil.
Net profit in the quarter was C$1.7 billion, or C$1.13 per
share. That compares with earnings of C$1.5 billion, or C$1.01
per share, in the third quarter of 2012.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose
to C$1.4 billion, or 95 Canadian cents per share, up from C$1.3
billion, or 84 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.
That beat the average analyst estimate of 87 Canadian cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Suncor's cash flow, a glimpse of its ability to pay for new
projects like Fort Hills, fell 7 percent to C$2.5 billion, or
C$1.69 per share, from C$2.7 billion, or C$1.79.
Production from the Calgary-based company's oil sands
operations rose 16 percent to a record 396,400 barrels per day,
while total output from its operations in North America, the
North Sea and north Africa was 11 percent higher at 595,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
BETTING ON THE HILLS
The Fort Hills oil sand mine, originally a joint venture
between Petro-Canada, Teck and UTS Energy Corp, was shelved at
the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008, but was
brought back to life after Suncor took over Petro-Canada.
Last year, Suncor pushed back the start up of the
multi-billion dollar project by one year, to 2017, as the
company and its partners looked for ways to boost its
profitability.
Suncor said on Wednesday that the economics were positive,
touting the project as one of the best undeveloped oil sand
assets in Canada's Athabasca region.
"The Fort Hills project is aligned with our strategic
objective to only invest in projects that will provide the
company with long-term profitable growth," said chief executive
Steve Williams in a statement.
Williams added that the project, which has a planned
production capacity of 180,000 barrels per day, is expected to
be a significant source of long-term cash flow for Suncor.
The Canadian oil giant owns a 40.8 percent stake in Fort
Hills, with its share of total capital investment pegged at
C$5.5 billion. Total holds 39.2 percent of the project with
Vancouver-based Teck owning the remaining 20 percent.