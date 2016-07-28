VANCOUVER, July 27 Suncor Energy Inc,
Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a second-quarter
loss on Wednesday, as it was hit by a significant decline in oil
sand production due to the shut in of operations during the Fort
McMurray wildfire.
The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of C$735
million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
June 30. That compared with a profit of C$729 million, or 50
Canadian cents per share, in the same quarter of last year.
Excluding one-time items, Suncor posted an operating loss of
C$565 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share. Analysts, on
average, had estimated an operating loss of 26 Canadian cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Sandra Maler)