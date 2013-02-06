Feb 5 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil company, reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, hurt by an after-tax impairment charge for its Voyageur upgrader project.

Suncor posted a net loss of C$562 million ($563 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit C$1.43 billion, or 91 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year ago.

The net loss included an after-tax impairment charge of C$1.49 billion for the oil sands company's Voyageur upgrader project.