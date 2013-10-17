CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Suncor Energy Inc
is slowing operations at its oil sands operations in
Northern Alberta following a natural gas pipeline leak on
TransCanada Corp's Nova system, a Suncor spokeswoman
said on Thursday.
Suncor spokeswoman Kelli Stevens said the company activated
an emergency response plan at its mine site and in situ sites
near Fort McMurray on Thursday morning.
"We are now in the process of slowing down operations so we
can accommodate the shortage of natural gas we are going to
see," she said.
Stevens was unable to say how much output would be reduced.
The company's oil sands production totals 309,400 barrels per
day.