* Says suspending operations with Syria's GPC
* Production on target despite withdrawal
* Adds working to withdraw expatriates
Dec 11 NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) -
Suncor Energy said on Sunday it is withdrawing from
Syria as a result of sanctions announced by the European Union
on Dec. 2.
The Canadian energy company said it is not changing its
total production guidance for 2011 or 2012 because it is ramping
up Libyan production
Suncor said it has declared force majeure under its
contractual obligations and is suspending its operations with
the General Petroleum Corp (GPC) in Syria.
The European Union this month stepped up its
sanctions against Syria's oil industry, blacklisting state-owned
firms that oversee trade and exploration.
The new measures targeted state-owned General Petroleum Corp
and Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol)..
The sanctions are part of international efforts to isolate
President Bashar al-Assad's government.
In a statement, Suncor said it is working to safely withdraw
its expatriates while retaining its Syrian employees.
"We've been monitoring developments in the region very
closely the last several months, and we've always been clear
that we would comply with all relevant sanctions imposed on the
country," Suncor Chief Executive Rick George said in a
statement.
