CALGARY, Alberta May 10 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Thursday that oil production had resumed at the
54,000 barrel-per-day Terra Nova field offshore Newfoundland
after it was shut down on Saturday due to local ice conditions.
Sneh Seetal, a spokesman for Canada's largest oil producer
and refiner, said the shutdown would not affect the company's
annual production target for its Eastern Canadian offshore
fields of 50,000 to 55,000 bpd.
Suncor operates the field, which is 350 kilometers (217
miles) southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland. Its partners are
Exxon Mobil Corp, Statoil ASA, Husky Energy Inc
, Murphy Oil Corp, Mosbacher Operating Ltd and
Chevron Corp