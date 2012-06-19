Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has started planned maintenance at Terra Nova oil field off the coast of Newfoundland that will halt output from the 54,000 barrel per day field for about 21 weeks.
Suncor said in a notice posted on its website that work will include the replacement of a water injection swivel on the vessel that produces and stores Terra Nova's oil as well as the replacement of subsea flow lines and risers.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.