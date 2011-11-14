(Adds details)

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), Canada's biggest oil and gas company, said on Monday it resumed normal operations at the 50,000 barrel-a-day Terra Nova field off Newfoundland following a four-week maintenance shutdown.

The company suspended production on October 15 as it began scheduled work on the vessel used to pump the field's oil.

Suncor operates the field while Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO), Statoil (STL.OL) and Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Mosbacher Operating Ltd own smaller stakes. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)