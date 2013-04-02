CALGARY, Alberta, April 2 The reserve estimate
for Suncor Energy Inc Terra Nova field offshore
Newfoundland has been raised by 21 percent, the
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said
on Tuesday.
The board said it now expects the field contains proved and
probable reserves of 506 million barrels, up from its previous
419 million barrel estimate.
The board said it now expects the field, which currently
produces just over 200,000 barrels per day, to operate until
2027, seven years more than it last estimated.
Suncor operates the field. Its partner include Exxon Mobil
Corp, Statoil ASA, Husky Energy Inc,
Murphy Oil Corp, Mosbacher Operating Ltd and Chevron
Corp.