CALGARY, Alberta, April 18 Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday a seven-week planned maintenance shutdown of its 100,000 barrel-per-day U1 oil sands upgrading plant is under way.

The company, Canada's largest oil sands producer, said the unit will be completely shut during the work, while a second upgrader at its project site near Fort McMurray, Alberta, will continue normal operations.

Oil sands upgraders convert bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.