BRIEF-Spire issues 2.5 million common shares
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
Nov 20 Suncor Energy Inc : * Announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook * Released its 2014 corporate guidance today, which includes $7.8 billion in
capital spending * Says total oil production year over year is expected to increase by
approximately 10 per cent * Oil sands production is expected to increase by over 14 per cent in 2014 * About $4.2 billion of 2014 capital spend expected to go towards growth
projects, with $1.9 billion earmarked for advancing oil sands projects * Says expect to drive co's oil sands cash operating costs below $35 per barrel * 2014 guidance includes planned average production of 565,000 to 610,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
April 3 The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $86.5 billion in 2017's first quarter, a drop of 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.