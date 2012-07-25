* Q2 oper EPS C$0.81 vs C$0.72 estimate
* Q2 net income down 40 pct to C$333 million
* Q2 cash flow up 18 pct to C$2.34 billion
* Q2 total upstream production rose 18 percent to 542,400
boepd
July 24 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's No.
1 oil producer and refiner, posted a second-quarter operating
profit that beat analyst expectations, helped by increased
production and higher refinery margins.
The company said operating profit, which excludes most
one-time items, rose 28 percent from the second quarter of 2011
to C$1.26 billion, or 81 Canadian cents per share, from C$980
million, or 62 Canadian cents per share.
The result beat the average analyst estimate of 72 Canadian
cents for the measure, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Suncor, which also has conventional oil and gas operations
in Canada, North Africa and the North Sea, as well as refineries
in Canada and the United States, said its cash flow rose 18
percent to C$2.34 billion.
It reported a net income of C$333 million, or 21 Canadian
cents per share, down 40 percent from C$562 million, or 36
Canadian cents.
Suncor's total upstream production rose 18 percent to
542,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 460,000
boepd a year earlier.
Refinery utilization averaged 94 percent in the second
quarter of 2012, and refineries in Western North America ran at
full capacity, the company said.