* Natural peril claims A$253 mln more than provisioned for

* Largely due to damaging Christmas Day hailstorm

* Firm says general insurance operations improved, however

SYDNEY, May 15 Claims related to natural hazards came in at A$253 million ($253 million) above the amount Australia's Suncorp had provisioned for in the 10 months to April 30, the insurer and bank said on Tuesday, largely driven up by a damaging hailstorm.

Suncorp said in a bank and general insurance update that a hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas Day last year had the biggest impact on its so-called natural peril claims, costing the insurer A$250 million.

The firm added that its general insurance operations had improved above expectations despite the setback, however, with a return to unit growth in its motor and home portfolios.

In 2011, deadly floods and storms hit the eastern states of Australia and a devastating earthquake in New Zealand's Christchurch resulted in big insurance claims and rising reinsurance costs for insurers.

Suncorp, which runs Australia's fifth largest bank, said core bank lending increased by 3 percent over the third quarter of 2012, despite subdued economic conditions.

Suncorp said its core bank experienced impairment losses of A$13 million for the quarter and that non-performing loans increased, but remained low as a proportion of its total portfolio.

($1 = 1.0020 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Joseph Radford)