SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian insurer and bank Suncorp reported a 74 pct rise in first-half net profit, beating forecasts after hiking premiums in the wake of 2011's unprecedented disaster claims.

Queensland-based Suncorp said first-half net profit was A$389 million ($416.13 million) compared with A$223 million a year ago and A$366 million according to the average forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm announced a dividend of 20 cents.

In the previous financial year, deadly floods and storms hit the eastern states of Australia and a devastating earthquake in New Zealand's Christchurch resulted in big insurance claims and rising reinsurance costs.

Suncorp said earlier this year that the damage bill from a hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas day was expected to cost as much as A$250 million, more than its allowance for natural hazards in the six month to December. ($1 = 0.9348 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)