SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian insurer and bank Suncorp Group said it expected an underlying insurance trading ratio of 12 percent in the second half compared with 11.1 percent in the first half.

Insurance trading ratio is the insurance trading result or underwriting result plus investment income expressed as a percentage of net earned premium and is a measure of profitability. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)