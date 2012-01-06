* Sees natural hazard cost exceeding allowance

* Melbourne hailstorms could cost as much as A$250 mln

* Shares fall more than 3 pct (Adds details, shares, comment)

SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australian insurer and bank Suncorp Group said on Friday its natural hazard costs for the six months to December were expected to be well ahead of its allowance after a damaging hailstorm in Melbourne, sending its shares down over 3 percent.

Suncorp, which along with fellow Australian insurers is emerging from record flood, storm and earthquake claims in 2011, said a hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas Day was expected to cost between A$200 million ($204.92 million) and A$250 million.

The group, which reports half-year financial results on Feb 22, said in a statement natural hazard costs for six months to December was expected at A$360 million to A$420 million, compared with a A$240 million allowance for the period.

"The Melbourne hailstorm on 25th December 2011 caused widespread damage across residential areas in the city's northern suburbs." Suncorp said in a statement.

Suncorp shares fell as much as 3.6 percent and ended down 3.2 percent to record the sharpest fall in a month as investors feared high natural hazard costs would cut profit expectations. ($1 = 0.9760 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)