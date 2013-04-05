SYDNEY, April 5 Australia's Sundance Resources
is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by
China's Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was
blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems
and market volatility.
Sundance said on Friday it had concluded its "good faith
consultation" with Hanlong, required after the Chinese company
missed further deadlines related to the deal. Sundance plans to
make an announcement early next week on its decision to continue
with the deal or not.
"I assume it's the end," said Hayden Bairstow, head of
Australian resources research at CLSA in Sydney. "From the
company's perspective, you just can't sit there and keep waiting
for ever."
Hanlong first announced its bid in October 2011 as it sought
access to Sundance's $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in
Africa as an alternative supply to major Australian and
Brazilian producers.
Sundance was committed to the takeover even after some
Hanlong executives in Australia were charged with insider
trading, Chinese authorities held up approvals and Hanlong cut
its offer by more than a fifth.
However, Hanlong missed a series of significant deadlines,
including providing proof of financing for its A$0.45 per share
bid by a March 26 deadline.
The Chinese government ordered Hanlong to line up a major
Chinese company to help it develop the Mbalam project on the
border of Cameroon and Republic of Congo, but those talks have
stalled following the detention of Hanlong's chairman Liu Han.
Reports later said Liu was under police investigation for
harbouring his younger brother, a murder suspect.
On Thursday Sundance said Hanlong had failed to make a key
payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow
either side to terminate the takeover deal as early as Monday.
Sundance shares have been suspended from trading since March
19. They last traded at 21 cents, less than half the value of
Hanlong's offer, indicating that investors did not expect the
deal to go through. The Australian company requested on Friday
its shares remain suspended.
Winston Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset
Management, also thinks the deal is not likely to go ahead.
"The deal is not likely to consummate. Given it takes quite
a while for this to eventuate or come to this conclusion, it
will be a bit of disappointment," Sammut said.
Sundance has been talking to other parties about ways to
develop Mbalam, but has not said who might be in the running.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)