SYDNEY, April 5 Australia's Sundance Resources is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by China's Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems and market volatility.

Sundance said on Friday it had concluded its "good faith consultation" with Hanlong, required after the Chinese company missed further deadlines related to the deal. Sundance plans to make an announcement early next week on its decision to continue with the deal or not.

"I assume it's the end," said Hayden Bairstow, head of Australian resources research at CLSA in Sydney. "From the company's perspective, you just can't sit there and keep waiting for ever."

Hanlong first announced its bid in October 2011 as it sought access to Sundance's $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in Africa as an alternative supply to major Australian and Brazilian producers.

Sundance was committed to the takeover even after some Hanlong executives in Australia were charged with insider trading, Chinese authorities held up approvals and Hanlong cut its offer by more than a fifth.

However, Hanlong missed a series of significant deadlines, including providing proof of financing for its A$0.45 per share bid by a March 26 deadline.

The Chinese government ordered Hanlong to line up a major Chinese company to help it develop the Mbalam project on the border of Cameroon and Republic of Congo, but those talks have stalled following the detention of Hanlong's chairman Liu Han.

Reports later said Liu was under police investigation for harbouring his younger brother, a murder suspect.

On Thursday Sundance said Hanlong had failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to terminate the takeover deal as early as Monday.

Sundance shares have been suspended from trading since March 19. They last traded at 21 cents, less than half the value of Hanlong's offer, indicating that investors did not expect the deal to go through. The Australian company requested on Friday its shares remain suspended.

Winston Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset Management, also thinks the deal is not likely to go ahead.

"The deal is not likely to consummate. Given it takes quite a while for this to eventuate or come to this conclusion, it will be a bit of disappointment," Sammut said.

Sundance has been talking to other parties about ways to develop Mbalam, but has not said who might be in the running.