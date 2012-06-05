(Adds details)
* Hanlong needs China funding by Aug 31
* Needs Australia approval by June 30
* Global uncertainty could hold up China funding
* Sundance shares 30% below offer value
MELBOURNE, June 5 China's Hanlong Mining has
cleared one of three key hurdles to its long-delayed $1.3
billion takeover of Australia's Sundance Resources,
agreeing on key terms with Cameroon for developing the Mbalam
iron ore project.
To go ahead with the Sundance bid, Hanlong also needs to
secure approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board
by June 30, and line up funding from China Development Bank by
August 31, which is seen as the biggest challenge.
Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam
iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon, a
resource vital to helping China ease its dependence on Australia
and Brazil for iron ore.
Despite China's desire tap new sources of iron ore in
Africa, China Development Bank has so far failed to give its
blessing to Hanlong's A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) bid, first
announced last July.
The bank has said it was waiting for Congo and Cameroon to
seal mining agreements, now in hand, and waiting for approval
from Australia, now also expected to come through.
"We now look forward to finalising the remaining elements of
the (agreement) and paving the way for the people of the
republics of Cameroon and Congo to reap the benefits of this
world-class project," Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a
statement.
At least one Chinese source has said China Development Bank
is nervous about making big investments in the current uncertain
global environment, especially when it involves a privately
owned Chinese company.
Those doubts have kept Sundance's shares, last at A$0.40,
trading well below the value of Hanlong's offer of A$0.57 share.
Sundance said Cameroon Prime Minister Philemon Yang has
written to Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao calling for China's
support for the Mbalam project, crucial to the country's future
as it includes building a 510 km (320 mile) rail line and a
deepwater port.
($1 = 1.0288 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)