MELBOURNE, June 29 China has sought an extra
month to review Hanlong Mining's A$1.34 billion bid for Sundance
Resources, sending shares in the Australian iron ore
group down nearly 6 percent on Friday on worries about the fate
of the long-delayed deal.
Sundance said it had agreed to extend the deadline for
China's National Development and Reform Commission to approve
the takeover to July 31 to give it time to review the terms
agreed with Cameroon on developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron
ore project and Sundance's recent increase in resources at its
flagship project.
The commission's provisional approval is key to Hanlong
lining up finance from China Development Bank, seen as the
biggest hurdle to the deal which was first announced a year ago.
Under the agreement, Hanlong must secure China Development
Bank's blessing by August 31.
"We are pleased with the progress of the SIA (scheme
implementation agreement) with Sundance and are confident that
we will achieve the required approvals," Hanlong Chairman Liu
Han said in a statement.
Sundance's shares fell 5.7 percent to A$0.33. That was 42
percent below Hanlong's offer of A$0.57 a share, reflecting
doubts about the deal going ahead by November.
The Australian Financial Review said on Friday, without
naming any sources, that Hanlong may line up a "big Chinese
steel maker" to support its bid.
A spokesman for Sundance said the speculation was not new,
but had no further comment. Hanlong could not immediately be
contacted to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.9976 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)