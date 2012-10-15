* Talks continue as iron ore prices recover
MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Australian iron ore miner
Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to
conclude a sale of the company to China's Hanlong Group in a
$1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance's
chairman said on Monday.
Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, was due
to have given Sundance a letter from China Development Bank
confirming funding for the deal by Oct. 1, but holidays in China
and a failure to reach an agreement on conditions for the
financing have delayed the process.
"We are working on it positively and we expect a positive
outcome," Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.
Sundance had hoped to wrap up talks with Hanlong by last
Friday, but Jones and another person familiar with the talks
said the two sides were still talking and had yet to reach any
conclusion.
The source, who did not want to be named as the talks are
confidential, declined to say what the sticking points are.
Hanlong targeted Sundance for its Mbalam iron ore project on
the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo, one of several
iron ore projects that China eyed to supply its steel mills.
However China Development Bank has appeared reluctant to
back the private company's deal, repeatedly delaying approval,
even after Hanlong cut its offer price following a slide in iron
ore prices.
Iron ore prices have since rebounded 32 percent from a
three-year low of $87 a tonne hit in September.
Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of
the talks. They last traded at A$0.34, a quarter below Hanlong's
lowered offer of A$0.45, reflecting investors' doubts the deal
will go ahead.
Hedge funds betting on the deal have been caught out, so
much so that one fund, Senrigan Capital, an Asia-focused hedge
fund backed by Blackstone Group, has put its investment
in Sundance and four other hard-to-sell investments into a
separate vehicle after suffering heavy losses.
