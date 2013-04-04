SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's Sundance Resources
said on Thursday Chinese suitor Hanlong Group had
failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a
clause that will allow either side to terminate the troubled
$1.4 billion takeover deal as early as Monday.
Sundance said it remained in "incomplete and confidential"
talks with Hanlong representatives, but demanded payment of the
second of three planned tranches of A$5 million ($5.24 million)
under a convertible note facility by Monday.
Hanlong's failure to pay the funds by April 3 is the latest
in a series of missed deadlines by the Chinese company and
follows its failure to provide proof of financing for its A$0.45
per share bid by a March 26 deadline.
The deal, first announced in October 2011 as Hanlong sought
access to Sundance's $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in
Africa, has also been subjected to a string of revisions and
regulatory delays.
Sundance shares have been suspended from trading since March
19, when Chinese media reported that Hanlong Chairman Liu Han
had been detained by police. Reports later said Liu Han was
under police investigation for harbouring his younger brother, a
murder suspect.
Sundance's shares last traded at 21 cents, less than half
the value of Hanlong's offer. Sundance said it expects the
shares to remain suspended until an announcement on whether to
terminate the deal.
Sundance has been committed to the troubled takeover deal
even after some Hanlong executives in Australia were charged
with insider trading, Chinese authorities held up approvals and
Hanlong cut its offer by more than a fifth.
But Hanlong's failure to pay the second tranche of agreed
funding means the companies will enter into a 10 business day
consultation period from Monday, during which either side can
end the deal. The consultation has been delayed until next week
because of the April 4-5 Chinese public holiday.
The Chinese government had ordered Hanlong to line up a
major Chinese company to help it develop the Mbalam project on
the border of Cameroon and Republic of Congo, but those talks
have stalled following the detention of Liu Han.
Investors have been betting the deal would not go ahead due
to the repeated delays in securing the necessary financing from
Chinese institutions.
Sundance has been talking to other parties about ways to
develop Mbalam, but has not said who might be in the running.
(A$1 = $1.0475)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)