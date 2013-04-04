SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's Sundance Resources said on Thursday Chinese suitor Hanlong Group had failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to terminate the troubled $1.4 billion takeover deal as early as Monday.

Sundance said it remained in "incomplete and confidential" talks with Hanlong representatives, but demanded payment of the second of three planned tranches of A$5 million ($5.24 million) under a convertible note facility by Monday.

Hanlong's failure to pay the funds by April 3 is the latest in a series of missed deadlines by the Chinese company and follows its failure to provide proof of financing for its A$0.45 per share bid by a March 26 deadline.

The deal, first announced in October 2011 as Hanlong sought access to Sundance's $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in Africa, has also been subjected to a string of revisions and regulatory delays.

Sundance shares have been suspended from trading since March 19, when Chinese media reported that Hanlong Chairman Liu Han had been detained by police. Reports later said Liu Han was under police investigation for harbouring his younger brother, a murder suspect.

Sundance's shares last traded at 21 cents, less than half the value of Hanlong's offer. Sundance said it expects the shares to remain suspended until an announcement on whether to terminate the deal.

Sundance has been committed to the troubled takeover deal even after some Hanlong executives in Australia were charged with insider trading, Chinese authorities held up approvals and Hanlong cut its offer by more than a fifth.

But Hanlong's failure to pay the second tranche of agreed funding means the companies will enter into a 10 business day consultation period from Monday, during which either side can end the deal. The consultation has been delayed until next week because of the April 4-5 Chinese public holiday.

The Chinese government had ordered Hanlong to line up a major Chinese company to help it develop the Mbalam project on the border of Cameroon and Republic of Congo, but those talks have stalled following the detention of Liu Han.

Investors have been betting the deal would not go ahead due to the repeated delays in securing the necessary financing from Chinese institutions.

Sundance has been talking to other parties about ways to develop Mbalam, but has not said who might be in the running. (A$1 = $1.0475) (Reporting by Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)